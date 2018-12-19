A newly obtained document shows President Donald Trump signed a letter of intent to move forward with negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Russia, despite his attorney Rudy Giuliani claiming on Sunday the document was never signed. https://t.co/FqppeMkkVa pic.twitter.com/yZyTiRMYs5 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 19, 2018

With the Russian collusion investigation continuing to dominate US politics CNN has revealed overnight a letter of intent signed by Mr Trump in 2015 on the plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

This is significant because it appears to contradict a lot of what Trump has been saying about his Russian links and, indeed, at the weekend the President’s lawyer went on the record asserting that nothing was ever signed.

All this comes as the President is facing ongoing investigations into a whole raft of areas. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three three year imprisonment last week.

This comes as the Republican party gets ready to hand over control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats following the seat losses in the Midterms last month. This will give the party power to launch investigations with subpoena power into many areas of Trump’s activities. Remember how the Republicans ahead of WH2016 were able to probe Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi role which cast big shadows over her campaign.

My biggest current political bets are that Trump will not be the WH2020 Republican nominee. He was a 73% chance and that has now dropped to 60% on Betfair. At some stage, surely, he’ll be seen as too much of an electoral liability.

Mike Smithson

