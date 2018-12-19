Fiona Onasanya: Peterborough MP guilty in speeding case – Could be by-election in seat gained by LAB from CON at GE17https://t.co/TetDWtgYmR — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 19, 2018

The last two general elections in Peterborough where the LAB MP has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice pic.twitter.com/6ebLldWPdx — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 19, 2018

What appears to be a very interesting by-election is in prospect following the conviction this afternoon of the Peterborough MP. She has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying to police about who was behind the wheel of a car caught speeding.

So far she hasn’t been sentenced and there’s no indication about whether or not she will resign.

Assuming she goes this could be an almighty battle at a time when Brexit is very much dominating the political agenda. The former MP, Conservatives Stewart Jackson, became chief of staff to Brexit Secretary David Davis after losing his seat at the 2017 election.

The numbers of votes from the past two elections are above and as can be seen the Labour majority was 607 which was one of the smallest in the country.

At the referendum Peterborough local authority area went Leave 60.9% to Remain 39.1%. This could be promising territory for Nigel Farage who, of course, will be out of the European Parliament at the end of March assuming Brexit goes ahead.

Mike Smithson

