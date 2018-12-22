I’ve never been more convinced that Corbyn privately wants May’s deal to pass – perhaps even with the unauthorised support of some of his own MPs. Have always said, if Lab leadership wanted another vote to be Lab policy it would be. Simple as that. They don’t and it isn’t. — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) December 22, 2018

With this tweet Keiran Pedley, of the PB/Polling Matters podcast sets out what to my mind is a very strong pointer.

From the LAB leadership point of view the last thing they want is another referendum and if pushed they’d prefer the prime minister’s deal to go through if that was what was required to avoid it.

Corbyn has been a long-standing opponent of the EU and his half-hearted stance during the campaign is testament to that. Remember that on the day after the referendum in June 2016 Corbyn was calling for article 50 to be invoked immediately – hardly what you’d expect from somebody who ostensibly voted Remain.

I’m beginning to think that TMay might not be facing the same struggle to get the deal through the commons as perhaps it looked at before the parliamentary recess.

We dealt with the position of the DUP yesterday and they are surely not going to take action which could possibly lead to a united Ireland. TMay can call their bluff.

Add onto that Keiran’s idea that there might even be unauthorised support for the deal from some of Corbyn’s own MPs the idea of it passing does not seem far-fetched.

So I’m now betting that the agreement will be passed by MPs in Q1 2019.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



