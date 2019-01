Remainer partisanship re Sadiq Khan's council-tax-funded propaganda is a strong start to the new year pic.twitter.com/WRSxDX3jpT

Are you bloody kidding me? You put the EU flag on the London Eye on New Year’s Eve? WTAF? https://t.co/PNvWe7OhXy

— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) January 1, 2019