My 50/1 shot to be GOP nominee and 130/1 to win WH2020

In the Midterms in November the former governor of Massachusetts and WH2012 GOP nominee, Mitt Romney was elected with a huge majority to the US Senate for Utah. He takes up that seat today and has an article in the Washington Post which will make uncomfortable reading in the White House. He writes:

“..To reassume our leadership in world politics, we must repair failings in our politics at home. That project begins, of course, with the highest office once again acting to inspire and unite us. It includes political parties promoting policies that strengthen us rather than promote tribalism by exploiting fear and resentment. Our leaders must defend our vital institutions despite their inevitable failings: a free press, the rule of law, strong churches, and responsible corporations and unions…. ,,I will act as I would with any president, in or out of my party: I will support policies that I believe are in the best interest of the country and my state, and oppose those that are not. I do not intend to comment on every tweet or fault. But I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions..”

Ouch. He’s making it clear that his support for his party will not run to backing the Trump agenda if he is in disagreement. He’s a major figure and will get a lot of attention.

I just wonder whether Romney is thinking of using his new political position as a platform for another bid for the Presidency. If things start to crumble for Mr. Trump then he could be the prime beneficiary.

I’ve just placed a bet at 50/1 with Betfred overnight that Romney will be the WH2020 Republican nominee and 130/1 with Ladbrokes that he’ll win WH2020.

