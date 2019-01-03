The start of trend as we get closer?

The paper, the National, it should be pointed out is a strong supporter of the SNP but having said that this does raise a real issue in the one part of the UK where the Tories had real success at GE2017.

Also today we’ve had this from Martin Baxter’s Electoral Calculus which looks grim for LAB north of the border. As I’ve said repeatedly LAB has to recover in Scotland if it is to have any chance of being top party

NEW SCOTTISH PREDICTION: Our official latest poll-of-polls for Scotland show some gains for the #SNP at the expense of #Labour. Details at: https://t.co/5MfQgOfm5a pic.twitter.com/nIFaoxr86W — Electoral Calculus (@ElectCalculus) January 3, 2019

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



