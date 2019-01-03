Not so long ago Bernie was favourite

The question of whether Bernie Sanders will run in WH2020 has been put in doubt following claims by staffers of sexual harassment during his 2016 campaign. Politico is reporting:

“…that more than two dozen women and men who worked on Sanders’ 2016 campaign sent a letter last Sunday to senior Sanders officials asking for a meeting to “discuss the issue of sexual violence and harassment on the 2016 campaign, for the purpose of planning to mitigate the issue in the upcoming presidential cycle.” The New York Times on Wednesday afternoon published more detailed allegations of harassment and sexism as well as reported failures by campaign officials to quickly respond to inappropriate activity…”

In an interview with CNN Sanders said “I certainly apologize to any woman who felt that she was not treated appropriately, and of course if I run, we will do better next time”

This comes at a very bad time for the Socialist from Vermont who surprised everybody during the last elections with getting so close to the nomination. On New Year’s Eve Senator Elizabeth Warren announced that she was running and clearly would be competing with Sanders for the progressive vote if he ran.

There’s no suggestion that Sanders himself was responsible for any alleged harassment.

Last May Sanders was 16% favourite for the nomination – he’s now down to 6%.

