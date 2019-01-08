

How Parliament Voted: Amendment 7 (Yvette Cooper Amendment) pic.twitter.com/QRk3Ok02bM — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 8, 2019

The Commons defeat for the government with the almost unprecedented cross-party nature of the vote has seen punters being even less convinced that the UK will leave the EU as planned on March 29th.

The election Maps Tweet above shows the party breakdown which looks set to be a good indicator for future votes.

Quite where this goes now is hard to say but I think that the betting markets have got this right.

Mike Smithson

