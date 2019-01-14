Chart from Betdata.io showing trend on what is currently the busiest political market on the Betfair Exchange.

The general view is that TMay is heading for a defeat tomorrow night when MPs are at last given a chance to vote on the deal. Assuming that happens she then has three days to come back to the house with another proposal.

Quite how that shapes up is hard to read but punters are gambling that the UK won’t be leaving on the due date.

This could be significant if true:

New – A Labour source underlines that defeat in no confidence motion ? Labour endorses second referendum "A public vote is *one* of the options, it doesn't say it's the preferred option or the default option. Obviously we will judge how to deal with the options." — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 14, 2019

Mike Smithson

