

Chart @Statto

And Cable puts the pressure on Corbyn over 2nd referendum

Lib Dems refuse to support future Labour no-confidence votes https://t.co/j7yFLNSllw — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 17, 2019

By 76% to 15% current LAB supporters tell YouGov that in hindsight the referendum vote to leave the EU was wrong.https://t.co/rGi3BWzYWo — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 17, 2019

A fast moving day following the Tory victory in last night’s Commons confidence vote has seen the focus on Mr, Corbyn who has refused to meet the PM.

In another move the LD leader, Vince Cable, has told Corbyn that he cannot expect his party support in a future confidence vote unless the LAB leader addresses the second referendum issue. He’s seeking to undermine the ongoing assumption by LAB that the other parties’ MPs will always line up behind to red team to undermine the blue one.

James Forsyth in the Speccie writes:

“..The aim of this tactic, to make clear that Labour can’t force a general election and so Corbyn needs to decide on a second referendum. Now, Labour are already attacking the Lib Dems for being prepared to prop up the Tories. But the question for Corbyn is how long can he hold out against a second referendum without Labour’s splits on this issue becoming more visible..”

Meanwhile in the betting punters make it a 35% chance that there’ll be a general election this year – down from 42% last night.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



