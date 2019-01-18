« More Democrats put their hats into the ring in the fight for the nomination to take on Trump
Some comfort for TMay from YouGov – 56% of those polled have felt sympathy for her

January 18th, 2019

It’s not going to make getting Brexit through any easier

Even amongst LAB voters there’s a relatively high percentage holding this view – 43% against 52% who haven’t. There’s quite a gender divide with 60% of the women polled saying they had felt sympathy and 32% saying they hadn’t. Amongst men the split was 52-43%.

Unfortunately what the general public thinks isn’t too helpful though it might explain why her “Best PM” ratings are holding up.

Meanwhile on Betfair’s new “Deal or No Deal” market it is a 14% chance that the UK will leave the EU by March 30th without a deal.

Mike Smithson


