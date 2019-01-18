Sympathy for Theresa May has risen over the past few months, but only slightly. 56% of Brits now say they have felt sympathy for her at some point (up 7% from September), but 37% say they never have https://t.co/DOSE0MCAhV pic.twitter.com/AA2wdR8uD6 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 18, 2019

It’s not going to make getting Brexit through any easier

Even amongst LAB voters there’s a relatively high percentage holding this view – 43% against 52% who haven’t. There’s quite a gender divide with 60% of the women polled saying they had felt sympathy and 32% saying they hadn’t. Amongst men the split was 52-43%.

Unfortunately what the general public thinks isn’t too helpful though it might explain why her “Best PM” ratings are holding up.

Meanwhile on Betfair’s new “Deal or No Deal” market it is a 14% chance that the UK will leave the EU by March 30th without a deal.

Mike Smithson

