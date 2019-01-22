2020 GE:

Biden 53% (+12)

Trump 41%

.

Sanders 51% (+10)

Trump 41%

.

Harris 48% (+7)

Trump 41%

.

O'Rourke 47% (+6)

Trump 41%

.

Warren 48% (+6)

Trump 42%

.

Booker 47% (+5)

Trump 42%

.

Gillibrand 47% (+5)

Trump 42%@ppppolls 1/19-21https://t.co/MheHlB8QH6 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 22, 2019

But Biden and Sanders head the polling

We are going to see a lot of polling like this over the next 18 months as the Democratic party goes through the prolonged process of choosing who should be the one to block Trump’s second term.

Joe Biden, of course, was Obama’s VP while Bernie Sanders was the one who gave Hillary Clinton a run for her money at WH2016. Both are well known which clearly gives them an edge in polling at this stage.

The other names listed in the PPP polling list have yet to make an impact that moves them beyond where they are at the moment but that will change over the coming months.

I’m not convinced that Sanders and Biden will run. It is a massive undertaking and requires a huge commitment. A challenge for Sanders is that some of his team from last time are following a different course for WH2020 while Biden might just delay making a decision to see how the declared runners get on.

What is striking about the poll is that all listed beat Trump.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



