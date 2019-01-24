Brexit betting round-up

Betting continues to be running at a high level on all aspects relating to Brexit. Mostly of the markets have stayed pretty consistent over the past few days days. The only one to buck this trend has been the second referendum betting.

The chart shows how this is shifted down and this and, undoubtedly, has been affected by the latest reported positioning of Mr Corbyn about what Labour would or would not do. However much the polls have LAB members and votes wanting one to happen it isthe leader who calls the shots here and and the optimism that we had a few days ago that this might happen has evaporated.

In other markets the “UK to leave the EU by 29/03/2019?” on Betfair now rates Yes at just a 20% chance. Not much movement in recent days though this remains the biggest in in terms of cash being wagered.

Punters remain pretty confident that there will not be a no deal Brexit on March 29th and this is now rated at just a 15% chance.

As to the timing of the next General Election this year continues to have betting odds which equate to about a 40% chance. Again little movement after a high level activity before the weekend.

Punters remain pretty confident that Theresa May will leave Number 10 this year and have this at a 62% chance.

Mike Smithson

