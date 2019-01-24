On this week’s podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi look at polling around a no-deal Brexit to see if commentators suggesting that it is the most popular outcome with the public are right.

Also featured on this week’s show is a new report by UK in a Changing Europe, which covers a host of topics on Brexit including support for a second referendum and how Brexit identity appears to be trumping party identity. You can find the report here.

Listen to this week’s episode below:

PS. The podcast is likely to be taking a short hiatus for a couple of weeks as Keiran joins Ipsos Mori to work on politics and public opinion work there but it will be back soon. More to follow.



