Chancellor Hammond is right: extending the Article 50 deadline won’t produce a Brexit compromiseJanuary 25th, 2019
Hammond this morning on Bloomberg says "there is clearly no majority in Parliament" for a 2nd referendum.
Says delaying article 50 would remove the "ticking clock"; "If you take that away, people will keep promoting their preferred outcome rather than seeking compromise"
— Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) January 25, 2019
And why for some No deal is so appealing
Good by @TomKibasi from Tues on why no-deal Brexit is so attractive https://t.co/f1OLa7znVd pic.twitter.com/8izswk4wNN
— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) January 25, 2019