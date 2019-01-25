“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/qXDtpL8pjN — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

This is all getting very close to the President

The big news this lunchtime which could have big implications for WH2020 and Donald Trump is that his long-standing associate, Roger Stone, has been arrested by the FBI in a pre-dawn raid.

According to CNN a federal grand jury in Washington has indicted him on seven counts – one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

This all dates back to Stone’s role in the leak of documents used to try to undermine the Clinton campaign. CNN reports:

On October 7, 2016, after WikiLeaks released its first set of emails, prosecutors say Stone received a text message from “an associate of the high-ranking Trump campaign official” that said “well done,” signaling that the Trump campaign was looped in on Stone’s quest for dirt on Democrats.

Inevitably the manner of the arrest and Stone’s proximity to Trump are going to further heighten speculation over the President future.

