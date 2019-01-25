Donald Trump has just announced that the Government shutdown is over. This means that the 800k government workers who have not been paid since before Christmas will now be paid.

He’s agreed a 3 week period and is clearly hoping that he can get agreement on the funding of his wall.

This comes on the day that the shutdown was starting to impact seriously on US civil flights with New York’s Le Guardia airport amongst others being affected.

The shutdown has led to huge drops in Trump’s personal ratings.

The winner is the new Speaker of the House of Representatives – Nancy Pelosi who has been totally resolute in blocking Trump’s demand for funding for the Wall.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



