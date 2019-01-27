EXCLUSIVE Remain ministers said PM must commit to securing Brexit deal within 2 weeks if she is to avoid resignations over no deal during conference call TONIGHT A dozen ministers on call including Amber Rudd, Greg Clark, David Gauke & Caroline Nokes https://t.co/J7JP22x1LO — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) January 27, 2019

The pressure’s now coming from those who backed remain

The Telegraph is reporting details of at telephone conference call earlier this evening by about a dozen ministers who are pro-European. They include Amber Rudd and Greg Clarke the Business Secretary.

Basically they want the PM to commit to securing her Brussels deal within just two weeks. If that doesn’t happen then they will resign.The paper’s Steven Swinford notes:

“Ms Rudd and other Cabinet ministers have previously warned that as many as 20 ministers could quit so they can support the amendment tabled on Tuesday by Yvette Cooper, a senior Labour MP. However the ministers agreed that they were prepared to effectively delay their rebellion over the amendment if the Prime Minister commits to holding a second meaningful vote within two weeks.”

This all comes at a crucial time in the Commons with a series of votes this week.

It is hard to say how TMay will react though this isn’t by any means the first time she has had to face resignation threats.

Mike Smithson

