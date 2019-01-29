But could this mean getting closer to a deal?

My initial take on this eve. ‘Though parliament rejected no deal, we’re now closer to it than ever’ https://t.co/VmDWCYfhfl — Anand Menon (@anandMenon1) January 29, 2019

MPs have voted for a Brexit solution that has already been rejected by the EU https://t.co/Z5aqhm44TV — BuzzFeed UK Politics (@BuzzFeedUKPol) January 29, 2019

I am starting to fear that MPs will continue not making decision right until the evening of March 29th when the UK is due to leave the EU at 11pm.

In a sense this all fits with TMay’s strategy of going right to the wire when she’d hope that MPs would shy away from the no-deal outcome.

