Article 50 Exit Day – Minus 59 and everything is now put back to February 13th

January 29th, 2019

But could this mean getting closer to a deal?

I am starting to fear that MPs will continue not making decision right until the evening of March 29th when the UK is due to leave the EU at 11pm.

In a sense this all fits with TMay’s strategy of going right to the wire when she’d hope that MPs would shy away from the no-deal outcome.

Mike Smithson


