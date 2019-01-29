Are tonight’s votes going to improve or worsen this?

Looking at this latest YouGov polling it really is quite remarkable how people feel about brexit. I suppose a lot of it is just simply exhaustion with each days news being totally dominated by the issue, something that has been going on for years it seems.

The breakdown above is not surprising for remainers though I’d have expected a more positive view from leavers.

This has become so complex that a big problem with tonight’s series of votes is that it is hard for the public understand what it going on and what it means.

Mike Smithson

