The one-time Democratic nominee favourite still pondering WH2020

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso in Texas, has not really been heard from since pushing Ted Cruz very close in the Senate race last November in a race that received huge amount of media attention.

His campaigning and fundraising ability to mobilise a very large volunteer force and raise a huge amount of cash all led to speculation that he might be the one who would take on Trump for the Democrats in next year. At one point he became favourite on Betfair for the nomination and second favourite be happening trump to be the next President of the United States.

That’s all rather evaporated of late as other contenders, including four Democrat Senators, have thrown their hats into the nomination race ring. At an event in Texas he was questioned by the audience about his plans. This is the report from Politico.

“Despite vaulting into the top tier of Democratic primary contenders, O’Rourke said family concerns and the “exhaustion” of his Texas Senate run are still weighing on him. “There’s an exhaustion after an effort like that, that I’m learning is hard to recover from,” the former Texas congressman said at a local speaker series event. “You don’t snap back In response to a question from the audience, he said he has not had any contact with other potential candidates about joining a presidential ticket. If he does not run for president, O’Rourke said he is considering teaching “

I know many PBers backed him for WH2020 at long odds during the Senate campaign and I came to this a bit late only getting 26/1. His odds are currently drifting.

My guess is that he might still go for it but he’ll wait to see how the other runners get on.

Mike Smithson

