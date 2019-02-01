January 2019 Local By-ElectionsFebruary 1st, 2019
Bexhill West on East Sussex (January 10th 2019)
Independent 1,761 votes (52% +2% on last time)
Conservative 1,071 votes (32% -1% on last time)
Liberal Democrat 261 votes (8% +2% on last time)
Labour 111 votes (3% -4% on last time)
Green Party 107 votes (3% no candidate last time)
UKIP 81 votes (2% -2% on last time)
Independent HOLD with a majority of 690 (20%) on a swing of 1.5% from Con to Ind
St. Mark’s on Rother (January 10th 2019)
Independent 1,000 votes (60% +21% on last time)
Conservative 521 votes (31% -3% on last time)
Labour 79 votes (5% -4% on last time)
UKIP 58 votes (3% -15% on last time)
Independent HOLD with a majority of 479 (29%) on a swing of 12% from Con to Ind
Warlingham on Surrey (January 31st 2019)
Conservative 1,199 votes (48% -8% on last time)
Liberal Democrat 990 votes (40% +11% on last time)
UKIP 176 votes (7% -3% on last time)
Labour 126 votes (5% unchanged on last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 209 (8%) on a swing of 9.5% from Con to Lib Dem