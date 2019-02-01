Bexhill West on East Sussex (January 10th 2019)

Independent 1,761 votes (52% +2% on last time)

Conservative 1,071 votes (32% -1% on last time)

Liberal Democrat 261 votes (8% +2% on last time)

Labour 111 votes (3% -4% on last time)

Green Party 107 votes (3% no candidate last time)

UKIP 81 votes (2% -2% on last time)

Independent HOLD with a majority of 690 (20%) on a swing of 1.5% from Con to Ind

St. Mark’s on Rother (January 10th 2019)

Independent 1,000 votes (60% +21% on last time)

Conservative 521 votes (31% -3% on last time)

Labour 79 votes (5% -4% on last time)

UKIP 58 votes (3% -15% on last time)

Independent HOLD with a majority of 479 (29%) on a swing of 12% from Con to Ind

Warlingham on Surrey (January 31st 2019)

Conservative 1,199 votes (48% -8% on last time)

Liberal Democrat 990 votes (40% +11% on last time)

UKIP 176 votes (7% -3% on last time)

Labour 126 votes (5% unchanged on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 209 (8%) on a swing of 9.5% from Con to Lib Dem

