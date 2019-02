CON now 7% ahead of LAB with Opinium for the Observer LAB 34 (-6) CON 41 (+4) LD 8 (+1) UKIP 7 (-)

LAB/Corbyn appear to be paying the price for Brexit ambiguity.

Tonight's Opinium poll with a CON 7% lead finds that for the first time in since GE2017 less than half of referendum remain voters (49%) would opt for LAB.

— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 2, 2019