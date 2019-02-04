I have been meaning to compile this for sometime – how Corbyn and May compare with each other month by month based on the Opinium leader approval ratings. The pollster is the only one that asks this question in every survey it does for the Observer though the figures often don’t get reported.

Corbyn was doing better than the Tory leader until after March 2018, the month that saw his response to the Salisbury attack and the anti-LAB anti semitism demonstrations outside the Commons.

TMay’s drop back into negative territory in July 2018 coincided with the negative coverage she got for the Chequers Brexit deal.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



