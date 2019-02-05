

For those not following this on a daily basis the fight to become the Democratic nominee gets even more complicated whenever you look at. The latest news is that Minnesota Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar is heading to Iowa a sure sign that a presidential bid is in prospect.

Other Democratic party senators to have declared are Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand. On top of that the old-timer due of Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are also looking at their options.

I backed Amy Klobuchar some time at 40/1 and her bid could be a strong one. She’s been a Senator since 2006 has good reputation and comes over very well on TV.

Mike Smithson

