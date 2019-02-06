In a very uncertain political environment in the UK one thing we can predict with some certainty is that these few months in British politics will be the focus of massive amount of study and examination in decades to come. How did we get to where we are and most of all was the PM’s approach the right one?

I just wonder how she is going to be regarded by history. She was a Remainer she took the view on becoming the PM that it was her duty to implement the result but at the same time to do so in a manner that would cause least damage to the economy.

What is extraordinary is how steadfast she has been in her approach as we get very close to the precipice of 11 p.m. on March 29th.That is the moment when, unless there is some radical change in the law, the UK ceases to be part of the EU.

The question of the island of Ireland was always going to be a big issue and one which simply wasn’t focused by Leave during the referendum campaign. Ireland joined at the same time as the UK and the lack of a border played a big part in 1998 in securing the agreement that led to the ending of the troubles.

I’m old and for most of my working life as a journalist “the troubles” were overwhelmingly the biggest ongoing news story. What I find amazing is how little those born a quarter of a century after me have any real awareness. Being in the EU played a big part in allowing the Republicans halt their bloody fight.

The big question now is will TMay’s running down the clock strategy succeed? On the betting market the chances of the UK leaving without a deal are currently 22%.

