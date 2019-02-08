A Labour Twitter thread with a sting in the tail from Michael CrickFebruary 8th, 2019
Unlike the Tories, who charge thousands of pounds to go pheasant shooting with their ministers, a Labour government will never be bought off by the rich and powerful.https://t.co/mFBYHGTSK2
— The Labour Party (@UKLabour) February 8, 2019
Great. Can I book appointment for a cuppa with Mr Corbyn right now then please – milk, no sugar? I’ve not managed to interview him since the election.
— Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) February 8, 2019