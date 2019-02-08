Strong showings by the anti-Brexit LDs in the local by-elections declared overnightFebruary 8th, 2019
A hold, a gain and big vote share increases
Bolton & Undercliffe (Bradford) result:
LDEM: 51.3% (+9.0)
LAB: 34.1% (-10.6)
CON: 12.4% (+2.4)
GRN: 2.2% (-0.8)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 7, 2019
Thornton (Lambeth) result:
LAB: 44.7% (-18.2)
LDEM: 32.8% (+23.1)
GRN: 9.7% (-1.7)
CON: 9.6% (-6.4)
WEP: 1.8% (+1.8)
UKIP: 1.4% (+1.4)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 7, 2019
Evendons (Wokingham) result:
LDEM: 63.1% (+16.3)
CON: 31.9% (-8.8)
LAB: 5.0% (-7.5)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 7, 2019