Theresa May is now seriously contemplating a no-deal Brexit. Here's the story of why: https://t.co/WFDKKd60Ql

Labour MPs thought new data on anti-semitism would help clear up the problem. After tonight's PLP, many left 'depressed' or angry, or both. Full report:https://t.co/zbmj7eEz22

— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) February 11, 2019