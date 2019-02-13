I’ve just got 9/1 on Betfair that Chris Grayling will be the next cabinet minister out. It is not just the latest ferry company without ships saga but a whole history of cock-ups that we’ve seen. How he escaped unscathed from the last summer’s new rail table calamity was amazing.

This lunchtime Corbyn, in one of his best PMQs ever, forensically used his six questions to put TMay under severe pressure. He came out winner big time.

I should imagine that TMay was absolutely furious about the way that Grayling’s handling has embarrassed her when she has so many other pressures on her plate

There is an extremely competent deputy at Transport – Jesse Norman, who has been out defending his boss.

In this market it is important to check the bookie’s rules because sone operate on a different basis. This is how Betfair defines it:

“Who will be the next Cabinet minister to leave. If two or more Cabinet Ministers leave on the same day, the market will be settled as a dead heat . If a GE is called before the end of the day, the market will be void. Unmatched bets will not be cancelled by Betfair at any time.

Since I put my bet on all the value seems to have gone from the Betfair market but that will change and there are other alternatives.

