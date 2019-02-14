There comes a time when threats to quit need to be followed up with actions or else they will just be ignored pic.twitter.com/sPBxu4LcAa — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 13, 2019

moment of truth is looming for Labour rebels wanting to start a new party, multiple sources say the schism will come if and when Corbyn doesn’t support amendment for 2nd referendum in two weeks time…which will also trigger several frontbench resignations https://t.co/joGWpknxMG — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 14, 2019

I find this extremely hard to call but there’s a little doubt that Corbyn’s approach to Brexit, which has been very much out of line with his party voters and his MPs is stretching loyalty to the limits. Something could give in this critical period when the United Kingdom could be changed forever.

The problem, of course, is the memory of the last split within LAB when the SDP was formed in 1981. For me that’s a fairy key political memory but for most people it is just history.

It really did in those heady days in the 1979 to 1983 Parliament look as though that British politics was a changing forever. It did for a while and Labour remained out of power until Tony Blair became leader and went on to win the 1997, 2001 and 2005 general elections.

I have had direct information on possible breakaways but I will only believe it when I see it. The party machines in the UK are so strong and powerful that getting a new grouping together and make it into an effective political force is very challenging indeed.

Correct me if I am wrong but I cannot see a current betting market on whether there’ll be a split.

These next six weeks are going by any standards to be high octane ones in British politics with both main parties split on the big issue of the day. What this will all lead to is hard to say.

Mike Smithson

