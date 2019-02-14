There was no big 8pm story as promised but leading LAB & CON figures have made interesting commentsFebruary 14th, 2019
I asked both @ChukaUmunna and @Anna_Soubry directly tonight if they were considering leaving their respective parties for a new movement. Umunna said: “When I joined the Labour Party I thought I’d be a member to my dying day…..” https://t.co/vgqUTwKHpb
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 14, 2019
I interrupted a Valentine's Day dinner for that 'story'.
May a camel ejaculate in the ears of all the journalists that hyped this story.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 14, 2019