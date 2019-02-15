







In 2017 the movie,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, won a host of awards and was a good demonstration of the power of this form of advertising. It is in relative terms cheap and can be focussed geographically.

Whether that was the inspiration for the “Led by Donkeys” crowd-funding campaign I don’t know but over the past our weeks a series of posters like the ones above have been appearing in prominent locations throughout the UK.

There’s one featuring Mr. Corbyn that simply is a blank Tweet which says a lot. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to find a picture of that.

My favourites are those reflecting views of the two former BrexSecs, DDavis and DRaab. In the current context both are highly effective. They are also an indicator that post-Brexit, assuming that it happens, it will continue to be a dominant part of the UK’s politics and will likely be flung back at the named individuals.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



