What do you mean by “signed up to”? Are you claiming 100,000 members, which would be twice as many as UKIP had, despite Arron Banks work on lapsed members. Or are the 100,000 just vague expressions of interest? — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) February 17, 2019

Or is the ex-UKIP leader taking the Trump approach to “facts”?

A big development today has been the claim from ex-UKIP leader, Farage, about the success of bis new Brexit party in getting people to “sign up”.

Crick’s question is very pertinent particularly as the number is so out of line with the membership total that UKIP once had.

Farage is on of Trump’s leading British fans and I wonder whether he is taking the President’s approach to facts.

At least Michael Crick is on the case.

Mike Smithson

