This could be right – Corbyn blocking moves for a second referendum triggering more MPs goingFebruary 18th, 2019
Labour sources think crunch point for several other Labour MPs considering resigning the whip will be whether or not Corbyn accepts Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson amendment on Feb 27 calling for public vote on May’s deal, modelled on Good Friday Agreement referendum
And could the moves against CON remainers be another recruiter?
The first stage of deselection is complete in Totnes as @sarahwollaston's constituents fight back over her Brexit betrayal. @TotnesCA
Thanks to our campaign these Remoaners are getting their comeuppance. Who will be the first to fall?
???? Support us at https://t.co/iICfFaQP1G
