The shifting sands of politics shift again. This must have not been an easy decision either. But it says a lot that some of the (ex) Tory MPs I respect the most have now left. https://t.co/xJmW5pq6NF — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) February 20, 2019

That’s three times as many who switched to the SDP

As expected The Independent Group is dominating the headlines with an announcement a few minutes ago that three women Tory MPs have decided to switch. None of them is really a surprise.

So that gives the new grouping ten MPs exactly the same as the DUP.

Back in the early eighties when the SDP was first formed just one CON MP decided to make the move – so the TIGers are ahead on this count.

Mike Smithson

