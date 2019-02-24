Tom Watson reveals he has send Jeremy Corbyn a dossier of 50 allegations of anti-Semitism that he feels have not been dealt with by Labour. Big move. He's putting this directly on Jeremy Corbyn's doorstep. What will Corbyn do? — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) February 24, 2019

Tom Watson just delivered Corbyn a series of ultimatums. a ) Deal with AS personally. b) Deal with these specific 50 cases. c) Let me start to develop policy independently of you. d) Back People's Vote. Massive political moment. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 24, 2019

Also forgot a major one. Tom Watson saying there now needs to be action against Labour members on social media. That would effectively cut off Corbyn's oxygen supply. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 24, 2019

Remember what Corbyn said yesterday. Angrily demanded people move on from anti-Semitism to other issues. Tom Watson's response has been to send him a file of 50 anti-Semitism cases, and announce on national television Corbyn needs to personally deal with them. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 24, 2019

@tom_watson gets the issues on #Marr unlike the rest of the @UKLabour leadership who are doubling down on vilifying who they call “traitors” rather than acknowledging the problems that created @TheIndGroup. My opinion piece for @TheScotsman. https://t.co/nnZkWrclf8 — Ian Murray (@IanMurrayMP) February 24, 2019

Tom Watson’s appearance on the Andrew Marr show was very interesting as per the tweets above.

That Labour’s deputy leader has publicly brought the antisemitism issue to Corbyn with the fifty cases makes life very difficult for Corbyn. With a third of voters thinking Corbyn is an antisemite this presents an opportunity for Corbyn to turn around that perception but given past form Corbyn will only make it worse.

Corbynites should be concerned about Watson is doing this, and so publicly, anyone with an understanding of history knows Watson played a crucial role in the early departure of the great Satan Tony Blair. If Watson can help topple the three times general election winning leader he’ll be able to take down the general election loser that is Corbyn.

If the Corbynite fan club is castrated on social media then it will be harder for Corbyn to survive a putsch which makes me think this is part of a very clever plan by Tom Watson.

TSE

PS – Meanwhile Mrs May is determined to ensure more Tory defections to the TIGgers as even loyalists who backed the deal are getting exasperated

If as reported the PM is going to pull this weeks vote it would breach a solumn undertaking made at the dispatch box and would be an act showing utter contempt of Parliament — Antoinette Sandbach (@Sandbach) February 24, 2019

'We still have it in our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on the 29th March' – Prime Minister Theresa May says the government will not bring a meaningful vote this week, but a vote will take place by March 12. For more, head here: https://t.co/S0ZtFpFk59 pic.twitter.com/U1rkn57yZx — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 24, 2019



