In the US the big political news has been the appearance before a Congressional committee of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who is set to go to prison in May after being convicted last year. The Republicans on the committee have been seeking to discredit him but his comments could have a big impact on WH2020.

A good flavour of the hearing is from this exchange between Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Michael Cohen during today’s House Oversight Committee:

GOSAR: You’re a pathological liar. You don’t know truth from falsehood. COHEN: Sir, I’m sorry, are you referring to me or the President?

There’s little doubt that this damages the incumbent but that at the same time his base will remain totally loyal whatever emerges. Only problem is that Trump needs more than his base to get re-elected.

So far this hasn’t impacted on the betting and Trump is 74% favourite to win the GOP nomination.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



