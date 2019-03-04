It was back nearly a year ago that I suggested that the ex-Governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper, might be a good longshot bet for WH2016. I know several PBers are also on him a very long odds.

I think that his appeal is that he is total antidote to Trump who has proved himself a successful election winner in Colorado where he’s now stepped down after two terms as governor. I think Trump would have a tougher job riling him compared with other candidates.

Now the field is becoming very crowded and with most of the Democrat primaries dividing their vote proportionately then it is possible even likely that we’ll get to the convention without any one contender having a majority.

Hickenlooper has built up a reputation for getting noticed through quirky TV ads like this one.

The early primaries are going to be crucial and Hickenlooper won’t be competing for the hard progressive vote. I’ve put more money on him today at 150/1.

AT very long odds you can back quite a few possibles and I’m also on the current favourite, Kamala Harris at 66/1 in a bet placed just before Trump’s inauguration.

Mike Smithson

