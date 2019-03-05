On this week’s podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by former adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, Theo Bertram.

Theo shares some stories of working in Number 10, gives his thoughts on Labour’s current situation (and whether Corbyn can bounce back again) and discusses how Labour should manage the many problems they currently face.

Listen to this week’s episode below:

