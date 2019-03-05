« Next step for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya – facing a recall petition which could trigger a by-election
h1

This week’s podcast focuses on Labour including why an early election is better for the party and how it should respond to TIG

March 5th, 2019

On this week’s podcast, Keiran Pedley is joined by former adviser to Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, Theo Bertram.

Theo shares some stories of working in Number 10, gives his thoughts on Labour’s current situation (and whether Corbyn can bounce back again) and discusses how Labour should manage the many problems they currently face.

Listen to this week’s episode below:

Follow this week’s guests,


Comments by