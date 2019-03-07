Tonight’s Brexit news on how Russia sought to influence the referendum & YouGov on what voters think will happenMarch 7th, 2019
US Senate report on Russia's role during the UK referendum campaign
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 7, 2019
New YouGov polling finds just 12% now think that the UK will leave the EU three weeks on Monday with a deal. pic.twitter.com/dA6Os4hBAx
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 7, 2019
If we stay in the EU, responsibility will be shared by Tory purist Brexiters and Labour MPs who said they'd respect the referendum
— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) March 7, 2019