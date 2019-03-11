This may mean nothing at all but May, Juncker, Barnier, Tim Barrow looked ABSOLUTELY delighted arriving tonight in Strasbourg

EU27 source says that May thinks a UK unilateral statement on the backstop will help Cox change his legal advice.

The challenge: statement can’t be something EU objects to as it'd be pointless. EU could just have its own unilateral statement saying the Brexit bill is €200bn

