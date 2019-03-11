Are we on the point of breakthrough?March 11th, 2019
This may mean nothing at all but May, Juncker, Barnier, Tim Barrow looked ABSOLUTELY delighted arriving tonight in Strasbourg
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 11, 2019
It’s begun. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/F4PNvxnS3f
— Samuel Stolton (@SamuelStolton) March 11, 2019
EU27 source says that May thinks a UK unilateral statement on the backstop will help Cox change his legal advice.
The challenge: statement can’t be something EU objects to as it'd be pointless. EU could just have its own unilateral statement saying the Brexit bill is €200bn
— Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) March 11, 2019