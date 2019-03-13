Ten days to PB’s 15th birthday the latest US political betting developments

While everything in the UK has been focussed on Brexit, the Commons votes, and the looming Article 50 deadline of March 29th there’ve been big political betting developments in Trump’s USA.

For almost within days of his election in November 2016 betting markets were opened on Trump’s possible impeachment and there’ve been many markets on when he would go. But he’s still there although weaker as a President following the Republicans loss of the House to the Democrats last November.

Meanwhile the legal moves against Trump and the Mueller investigation into whether there was Russian collusion at WH2016 continue. Things are getting much tighter.

So a key move was the announcement by House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, that Trump should not be impeached is significant. She takes the view that such action would be divisive. She said:

“”Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” she said. “He’s just not worth it.”

Pelosi is a shrewd cookie and has clearly done this for a reason.

Meanwhile in the battle for the Democratic nomination where’s a new favourite – the ex-VP now in his late 70s, Joe Biden. I’ve never been convinced of him given his failure in previous White House races at the nomination stage. He’s gaff prone. If the Dems want to unseat Trump they need a fresher face.

Another move is that the previously highly fancied Ohio Senator and one of my picks, Sherrod Brown, has announced that he won’t run.

