MAY: You're SURE it's gone?

GRAYLING: Definitely

MAY: You know 100% that the Article 50 revocation fax was sent?

GRAYLING: Oh yes

MAY: Phew because it's 00:01

GRAYLING: I did it personally

MAY: Wait… what?!

<in Brussels>

JUNKER: What is this?

BARNIER: A picture of an envelope

— John Bull (@garius) March 18, 2019