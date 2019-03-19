While all the focus is Speaker BercowMarch 19th, 2019
And if you haven’t seen this
MAY: You're SURE it's gone?
GRAYLING: Definitely
MAY: You know 100% that the Article 50 revocation fax was sent?
GRAYLING: Oh yes
MAY: Phew because it's 00:01
GRAYLING: I did it personally
MAY: Wait… what?!
<in Brussels>
JUNKER: What is this?
BARNIER: A picture of an envelope
— John Bull (@garius) March 18, 2019
The main overnight Brexit news
Brexit latest: Theresa May drawing up letter to Donald Tusk to formally request one 9-12 month Brexit delay, but with an escape clause if Meaningful Vote is (ever) passedhttps://t.co/6oLyf040Ed
— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) March 18, 2019