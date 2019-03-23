?BREAKING: A full blown cabinet coup is under way tonight to remove Theresa May as prime minister ? — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

I have spoken to 11 cabinet ministers today who want the prime minister to resign. They will confront her at cabinet on Monday — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Cabinet coup plotters want to install an interim leader to deliver Brexit. There is good support for David Lidington but others pushing Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

IMPORTANT: Sajid Javid the Home Secretary is prepared to back Lidington if the other main leadership contenders stand aside but he wouldn’t back Gove or Hunt — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Jeremy Hunt does not back Lidington because he thinks he will do a deal with Labour for permanent membership of a customs union — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Michael Gove has been secretly building a leadership campaign team and is willing to become acting prime minister if his colleagues want him. He’s sceptical that Lidington can come up with an acceptable Brexit policy — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Despite disagreements over the succession pretty well everyone agrees the PM should go, which should at least ensure that she agrees to name a date — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Cabinet ministers have turned on May in a spectacular fashion today saying the last week shows her judgment has “gone haywire”. One said she was “erratic” and can’t be trusted — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

May’s chief whip Julian Smith believes she has no prospect of getting her deal through or landing Boris Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg unless she agrees to stand down — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

May’s u-turns last week destroyed her brand for being steady and reliable. Her genius for 2yrs was to persuade MPs she was on their side. Now no one thinks she is on their side — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Cabinet minister: “The end is nigh. She will be gone in 10 days.” — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) March 23, 2019

Judging by @ShippersUnbound's tweets tonight the cabinet coup is on. My legendary modesty forbids me from mentioning I tipped both Hunt and Lidington as Mrs May's successor at 100/1 each. — TSE (@TSEofPB) March 23, 2019

TSE



