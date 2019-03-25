

Picture Judy Goldhill

After another dramatic evening at Westminster TMay is still there but with far less control

A series of Commons votes have taken place in the past hour including one that is potentially very troubling for TMay. MPs voted to take control of the Brexit process which is a big defeat for the government.

On Wednesday a series of so-called indicative votes will be held to try to to see if there’s a majority for a form of Brexit.

Meanwhile TMay has ruled out a third vote tomorrow on her Brexit deal but says she says she could hold vote later this week.

LAB leader Corbyn declares the PM’s deal “dead” and she must abandon it.

