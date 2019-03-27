The speculation is that she’ll set out an exit timetable.

This is from the Speccies, James Forsyth:-

Speculation is rife that she will use the meeting to announce a timetable for her departure, though there’s no official line from Number 10 on this.

I understand that Tory switchers are being told that Theresa May will go if the withdrawal agreement bill gets royal assent, which would have to be by May 22nd. This would, obviously, require meaningful vote 3 to pass – though … John Bercow is not keen on the vote happening at all.