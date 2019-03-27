if Johnson or Raab is in charge of negotiations on future relationship with EU, which are more important some would say than the divorce talks, that relationship will be uber Brexity. So in wooing one important constituency to get her deal over the line, she has alienated… — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 27, 2019

This gets more complex by the hour

Robert Peston makes a very strong point in his Tweets above about the difficulty TMay has in appealing to very different constituencies to get her deal over the line.

Signs are that ministers are hoping to bring the deal to a vote at a special sitting on Friday when it is hoped a way can be found of getteround the Speaker’s ruling about repeatedly putting the deal to MPs.

There’s a problem for many ERGers as well given the way they’ve described the deal in the past. This is going to be thrown at them and I just wonder whether it could impede Johnson’s leadership bid.

The battles go on.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



