Iain Duncan Smith eyes second spell as Tory leader as he considers throwing hat into ring to succeed PMhttps://t.co/m3mBiYerB0 pic.twitter.com/kI6FXinrRC — Sunday Mirror (@TheSundayMirror) March 30, 2019

Why I’m not betting on the quiet man succeeding Mrs May.

When I first saw the tweet above my reaction was a mixture of laughter and language not fit to be published on a family friendly website like politicalbetting. But once I read the story I’m quite prepared to bet a lot of money on IDS not succeeding Theresa May. The Sunday Mirror say

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith may join a field of 19 Tories in the contest to succeed Theresa May . The former Welfare Secretary who quit David Cameron’s Cabinet over disability cuts has told friends he’s thinking of standing. Mr Duncan Smith, 64, had a disastrous two years as Conservative leader between 2001-03 where he billed himself as a quiet man not to be underestimated. That prompted Labour MPs to raise their fingers to their lips each time IDS rose to speak and say “shush” in unison. He lost a confidence vote and Michael Howard succeeded him. Frontrunners to succeed May last night were unity candidate, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt,and Brexiteer Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Former International Development Secretary Priti Patel, her successor Penny Mordaunt, Treasury Secretary Liz Truss and DWP Secretary Amber Rudd are also expected to run. None are hopeful of winning, but once knocked out they would transfer their votes to their preferred candidate in return for jobs. A senior Tory said: “That tactic is what’s behind IDS thinking of running. “He has a loyal following amongst older Tory MPs and his votes would be useful to one of the frontrunners.”

So from the story it is quite clear that IDS isn’t expecting to become leader but exploiting the quasi-AV system the Tory party uses to elect their leader to get enough votes to be offered a cabinet job. So save your money on backing IDS to succeed Mrs May and use that money to lay him in succeeding Mrs May. All of this is enough to shake my faith in the wisdom and brilliance of AV.

It is a reflection of the desperate state the Tories find themselves in that IDS is contemplating standing as leader after his infamous stint as Tory leader where it seemed that only his family would vote for him in a general election.

With a majority of only 2,438 in Chingford and Woodford Green Mr Universal Credit should focus on holding his seat than having ambitions on becoming Prime Minister or joining the cabinet.

TSE

PS – Thanks to PBer WilliamGlenn for this reminder from the last time IDS was leader.

Last time IDS was Tory leader. IDS will today attack the "Labour lie" that the Tories want to withdraw from the EU. "The Conservative party does not want Britain to leave the EU," Mr Duncan Smith will say. "Anyone who says differently is telling a lie"https://t.co/RrkGEakQ8p — TSE (@TSEofPB) March 30, 2019



