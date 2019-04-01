The chaos continues as MPs reject all Brexit optionsApril 1st, 2019
No option passes in Commons votes
Results here: https://t.co/7R7Ty34J5g
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) April 1, 2019
Basically, it's May's deal, No Deal or General Election.
— Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) April 1, 2019
You get the feeling Parliament couldn't organise a farting contest in a baked bean factory. https://t.co/ueCaoZuEAy
— TSE (@TSEofPB) April 1, 2019
Here is the extraordinary moment Nick Boles resigns the Conservative whip in the Commons: "I have failed chiefly because my party refuses to compromise. I regret, therefore, to announce that I can no longer sit for this party." pic.twitter.com/SONYoJbkrk
— Thomas Colson (@tpgcolson) April 1, 2019
So tonight we’ve seen Steve Baker on verge of tears about rebelling against party, Nick Boles similarly emotional as he quits party; others facing possible deselection. What a mess…
— Anushka Asthana (@GuardianAnushka) April 1, 2019
Brace yourselves, we might see some or all of the following in the next few weeks.
1) A disorderly No Deal Brexit (rumours that 200 Tory MPs have signed a letter wanting the unicorn of 'managed' No Deal)
2) A GE
3) Corbyn as PM
4) UK Participation in the European Elections
— TSE (@TSEofPB) April 1, 2019
I still haven't worked out if the ERG have played a blinder or destroyed Brexit. We'll find out in the next week or so.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) April 1, 2019
The People's Vote fanatics are going to drive us to a No Deal Brexit. ffs. https://t.co/6aPkTFUXFt
— (((jason_manc))) (@jason_manc) April 1, 2019