You get the feeling Parliament couldn't organise a farting contest in a baked bean factory. https://t.co/ueCaoZuEAy

Here is the extraordinary moment Nick Boles resigns the Conservative whip in the Commons: "I have failed chiefly because my party refuses to compromise. I regret, therefore, to announce that I can no longer sit for this party." pic.twitter.com/SONYoJbkrk

So tonight we’ve seen Steve Baker on verge of tears about rebelling against party, Nick Boles similarly emotional as he quits party; others facing possible deselection. What a mess…

Brace yourselves, we might see some or all of the following in the next few weeks.

1) A disorderly No Deal Brexit (rumours that 200 Tory MPs have signed a letter wanting the unicorn of 'managed' No Deal)

2) A GE

3) Corbyn as PM

4) UK Participation in the European Elections

— TSE (@TSEofPB) April 1, 2019